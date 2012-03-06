Mar 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.45 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 9.10/9.30 9.20
2 MONTHS 8.94/9.14 9.04
3 MONTHS 8.75/8.84 8.80
6 MONTHS 8.35/8.45 8.40
9 MONTHS 8.16/8.26 8.21
1 YEAR 8.13/8.16 8.15
2 YEARS 7.60/7.63 7.62
3 YEARS 7.43/7.46 7.45
4 YEARS 7.38/7.41 7.40
5 YEARS 7.37/7.40 7.39
7 YEARS 7.38/7.48 7.43
10 YEARS 7.38/7.48 7.43
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)