Mar 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.50 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.13/9.36 9.25 2 MONTHS 8.88/9.06 8.97 3 MONTHS 8.71/8.89 8.80 6 MONTHS 8.40/8.50 8.45 9 MONTHS 8.23/8.33 8.28 1 YEAR 8.15/8.18 8.17 2 YEARS 7.65/7.68 7.67 3 YEARS 7.48/7.51 7.50 4 YEARS 7.42/7.45 7.44 5 YEARS 7.41/7.44 7.43 7 YEARS 7.42/7.52 7.47 10 YEARS 7.42/7.53 7.48 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)