Mar 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.51 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.14/9.35 9.25 2 MONTHS 8.85/9.05 8.95 3 MONTHS 8.70/8.90 8.80 6 MONTHS 8.41/8.51 8.46 9 MONTHS 8.23/8.33 8.28 1 YEAR 8.18/8.20 8.19 2 YEARS 7.69/7.73 7.71 3 YEARS 7.54/7.58 7.56 4 YEARS 7.48/7.52 7.50 5 YEARS 7.48/7.51 7.50 7 YEARS 7.48/7.58 7.53 10 YEARS 7.49/7.59 7.54 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)