Mar 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.42 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.03/9.25 9.14 2 MONTHS 8.70/8.90 8.80 3 MONTHS 8.60/8.75 8.68 6 MONTHS 8.32/8.42 8.37 9 MONTHS 8.14/8.24 8.19 1 YEAR 8.10/8.13 8.12 2 YEARS 7.66/7.69 7.68 3 YEARS 7.54/7.57 7.56 4 YEARS 7.49/7.52 7.51 5 YEARS 7.49/7.52 7.51 7 YEARS 7.52/7.62 7.57 10 YEARS 7.54/7.64 7.59 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)