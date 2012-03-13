Mar 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.36 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.92/9.11 9.02
2 MONTHS 8.67/8.87 8.77
3 MONTHS 8.55/8.70 8.63
6 MONTHS 8.26/8.36 8.31
9 MONTHS 8.11/8.21 8.16
1 YEAR 8.07/8.10 8.09
2 YEARS 7.63/7.66 7.65
3 YEARS 7.51/7.54 7.53
4 YEARS 7.48/7.51 7.50
5 YEARS 7.48/7.51 7.50
7 YEARS 7.49/7.59 7.54
10 YEARS 7.51/7.61 7.56
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
