Mar 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.36 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.92/9.11 9.02 2 MONTHS 8.67/8.87 8.77 3 MONTHS 8.55/8.70 8.63 6 MONTHS 8.26/8.36 8.31 9 MONTHS 8.11/8.21 8.16 1 YEAR 8.07/8.10 8.09 2 YEARS 7.63/7.66 7.65 3 YEARS 7.51/7.54 7.53 4 YEARS 7.48/7.51 7.50 5 YEARS 7.48/7.51 7.50 7 YEARS 7.49/7.59 7.54 10 YEARS 7.51/7.61 7.56 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)