Mar 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.36 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.90/9.13 9.02 2 MONTHS 8.66/8.86 8.76 3 MONTHS 8.46/8.65 8.56 6 MONTHS 8.26/8.36 8.31 9 MONTHS 8.10/8.20 8.15 1 YEAR 8.04/8.08 8.06 2 YEARS 7.62/7.66 7.64 3 YEARS 7.52/7.55 7.54 4 YEARS 7.49/7.52 7.51 5 YEARS 7.49/7.53 7.51 7 YEARS 7.51/7.61 7.56 10 YEARS 7.53/7.63 7.58 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)