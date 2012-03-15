Mar 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.49 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.95/9.12 9.04 2 MONTHS 8.76/8.95 8.86 3 MONTHS 8.58/8.75 8.67 6 MONTHS 8.40/8.49 8.45 9 MONTHS 8.23/8.32 8.28 1 YEAR 8.18/8.20 8.19 2 YEARS 7.73/7.76 7.75 3 YEARS 7.61/7.64 7.63 4 YEARS 7.56/7.60 7.58 5 YEARS 7.57/7.60 7.59 7 YEARS 7.58/7.68 7.63 10 YEARS 7.59/7.69 7.64 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)