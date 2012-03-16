Mar 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.52 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.95/9.14 9.05 2 MONTHS 8.74/8.94 8.84 3 MONTHS 8.57/8.75 8.66 6 MONTHS 8.42/8.52 8.47 9 MONTHS 8.24/8.34 8.29 1 YEAR 8.21/8.24 8.23 2 YEARS 7.79/7.82 7.81 3 YEARS 7.66/7.69 7.68 4 YEARS 7.62/7.65 7.64 5 YEARS 7.62/7.66 7.64 7 YEARS 7.61/7.71 7.66 10 YEARS 7.62/7.72 7.67 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)