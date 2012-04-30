Apr 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.18 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.40 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.20/8.40 8.30 3 MONTHS 8.20/8.37 8.29 6 MONTHS 8.08/8.18 8.13 9 MONTHS 7.98/8.08 8.03 1 YEAR 8.01/8.04 8.03 2 YEARS 7.73/7.76 7.75 3 YEARS 7.65/7.68 7.67 4 YEARS 7.62/7.66 7.64 5 YEARS 7.62/7.66 7.64 7 YEARS 7.65/7.75 7.70 10 YEARS 7.68/7.78 7.73 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)