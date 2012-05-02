May 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.19 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.40 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.20/8.39 8.30 3 MONTHS 8.21/8.34 8.28 6 MONTHS 8.09/8.19 8.14 9 MONTHS 8.00/8.09 8.05 1 YEAR 8.02/8.05 8.04 2 YEARS 7.70/7.73 7.72 3 YEARS 7.61/7.64 7.63 4 YEARS 7.58/7.61 7.60 5 YEARS 7.58/7.61 7.60 7 YEARS 7.60/7.70 7.65 10 YEARS 7.63/7.73 7.68 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)