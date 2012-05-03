May 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.20 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.40 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.20/8.40 8.30 3 MONTHS 8.21/8.37 8.29 6 MONTHS 8.10/8.20 8.15 9 MONTHS 8.01/8.11 8.06 1 YEAR 8.05/8.08 8.07 2 YEARS 7.72/7.76 7.74 3 YEARS 7.61/7.65 7.63 4 YEARS 7.58/7.61 7.60 5 YEARS 7.57/7.60 7.59 7 YEARS 7.59/7.69 7.64 10 YEARS 7.62/7.72 7.67 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)