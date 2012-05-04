May 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.20 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.40 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.20/8.39 8.30 3 MONTHS 8.21/8.38 8.30 6 MONTHS 8.10/8.20 8.15 9 MONTHS 8.02/8.11 8.07 1 YEAR 8.06/8.09 8.08 2 YEARS 7.73/7.76 7.75 3 YEARS 7.64/7.66 7.65 4 YEARS 7.59/7.62 7.61 5 YEARS 7.60/7.63 7.62 7 YEARS 7.61/7.71 7.66 10 YEARS 7.64/7.74 7.69 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)