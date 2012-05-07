May 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.16 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.40 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.20/8.40 8.30 3 MONTHS 8.20/8.30 8.25 6 MONTHS 8.09/8.16 8.13 9 MONTHS 8.03/8.08 8.06 1 YEAR 8.02/8.04 8.03 2 YEARS 7.67/7.70 7.69 3 YEARS 7.56/7.59 7.58 4 YEARS 7.53/7.56 7.55 5 YEARS 7.52/7.55 7.54 7 YEARS 7.55/7.65 7.60 10 YEARS 7.58/7.68 7.63 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)