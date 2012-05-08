May 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.18 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.40 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.20/8.40 8.30 3 MONTHS 8.22/8.33 8.28 6 MONTHS 8.08/8.18 8.13 9 MONTHS 8.02/8.12 8.07 1 YEAR 8.01/8.05 8.03 2 YEARS 7.66/7.70 7.68 3 YEARS 7.54/7.58 7.56 4 YEARS 7.51/7.55 7.53 5 YEARS 7.51/7.54 7.53 7 YEARS 7.53/7.63 7.58 10 YEARS 7.56/7.66 7.61 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)