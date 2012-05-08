May 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.18 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.20/8.40 8.30
2 MONTHS 8.20/8.40 8.30
3 MONTHS 8.22/8.33 8.28
6 MONTHS 8.08/8.18 8.13
9 MONTHS 8.02/8.12 8.07
1 YEAR 8.01/8.05 8.03
2 YEARS 7.66/7.70 7.68
3 YEARS 7.54/7.58 7.56
4 YEARS 7.51/7.55 7.53
5 YEARS 7.51/7.54 7.53
7 YEARS 7.53/7.63 7.58
10 YEARS 7.56/7.66 7.61
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)