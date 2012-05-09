May 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.21 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.40 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.20/8.40 8.30 3 MONTHS 8.19/8.35 8.27 6 MONTHS 8.11/8.21 8.16 9 MONTHS 8.04/8.14 8.09 1 YEAR 8.04/8.07 8.06 2 YEARS 7.69/7.72 7.71 3 YEARS 7.56/7.59 7.58 4 YEARS 7.53/7.57 7.55 5 YEARS 7.53/7.56 7.55 7 YEARS 7.54/7.64 7.59 10 YEARS 7.56/7.66 7.61 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)