May 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.18 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.38 8.29 2 MONTHS 8.20/8.38 8.29 3 MONTHS 8.20/8.31 8.26 6 MONTHS 8.09/8.18 8.14 9 MONTHS 8.04/8.12 8.08 1 YEAR 8.04/8.07 8.06 2 YEARS 7.67/7.70 7.69 3 YEARS 7.54/7.57 7.56 4 YEARS 7.51/7.54 7.53 5 YEARS 7.51/7.54 7.53 7 YEARS 7.52/7.62 7.57 10 YEARS 7.54/7.64 7.59 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)