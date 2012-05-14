May 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.16 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.39 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.20/8.39 8.30 3 MONTHS 8.16/8.29 8.23 6 MONTHS 8.09/8.16 8.13 9 MONTHS 8.04/8.10 8.07 1 YEAR 8.04/8.07 8.06 2 YEARS 7.67/7.70 7.69 3 YEARS 7.53/7.56 7.55 4 YEARS 7.48/7.51 7.50 5 YEARS 7.48/7.51 7.50 7 YEARS 7.49/7.59 7.54 10 YEARS 7.52/7.62 7.57 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)