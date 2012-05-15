May 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.17 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.39 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.19/8.38 8.29 3 MONTHS 8.15/8.27 8.21 6 MONTHS 8.08/8.17 8.13 9 MONTHS 8.03/8.12 8.08 1 YEAR 8.03/8.06 8.05 2 YEARS 7.64/7.68 7.66 3 YEARS 7.51/7.54 7.53 4 YEARS 7.46/7.50 7.48 5 YEARS 7.45/7.49 7.47 7 YEARS 7.47/7.57 7.52 10 YEARS 7.49/7.59 7.54 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)