May 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.15 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.40 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.20/8.40 8.30 3 MONTHS 8.14/8.25 8.20 6 MONTHS 8.06/8.15 8.11 9 MONTHS 8.00/8.09 8.05 1 YEAR 8.01/8.04 8.03 2 YEARS 7.63/7.67 7.65 3 YEARS 7.50/7.53 7.52 4 YEARS 7.46/7.49 7.48 5 YEARS 7.46/7.49 7.48 7 YEARS 7.47/7.57 7.52 10 YEARS 7.49/7.59 7.54 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)