May 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.11 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.40 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.15/8.30 8.23 3 MONTHS 8.11/8.24 8.18 6 MONTHS 8.02/8.11 8.07 9 MONTHS 7.97/8.07 8.02 1 YEAR 7.97/8.00 7.99 2 YEARS 7.57/7.60 7.59 3 YEARS 7.45/7.48 7.47 4 YEARS 7.42/7.45 7.44 5 YEARS 7.42/7.45 7.44 7 YEARS 7.44/7.54 7.49 10 YEARS 7.46/7.56 7.51 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)