May 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.14 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.40 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.15/8.35 8.25 3 MONTHS 8.14/8.25 8.20 6 MONTHS 8.04/8.14 8.09 9 MONTHS 7.99/8.09 8.04 1 YEAR 7.99/8.02 8.01 2 YEARS 7.59/7.62 7.61 3 YEARS 7.48/7.50 7.49 4 YEARS 7.44/7.47 7.46 5 YEARS 7.44/7.47 7.46 7 YEARS 7.46/7.56 7.51 10 YEARS 7.48/7.58 7.53 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)