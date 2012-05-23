May 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.15 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.40 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.15/8.35 8.25 3 MONTHS 8.14/8.26 8.20 6 MONTHS 8.05/8.15 8.10 9 MONTHS 8.01/8.10 8.06 1 YEAR 8.00/8.03 8.02 2 YEARS 7.63/7.66 7.65 3 YEARS 7.50/7.54 7.52 4 YEARS 7.47/7.51 7.49 5 YEARS 7.47/7.51 7.49 7 YEARS 7.49/7.59 7.54 10 YEARS 7.51/7.61 7.56 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)