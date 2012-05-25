May 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.13 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.18/8.32 8.25 2 MONTHS 8.13/8.28 8.21 3 MONTHS 8.15/8.23 8.19 6 MONTHS 8.05/8.13 8.09 9 MONTHS 8.01/8.08 8.05 1 YEAR 8.00/8.03 8.02 2 YEARS 7.64/7.67 7.66 3 YEARS 7.51/7.54 7.53 4 YEARS 7.48/7.51 7.50 5 YEARS 7.48/7.51 7.50 7 YEARS 7.50/7.60 7.55 10 YEARS 7.52/7.62 7.57 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)