May 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.12 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.40 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.12/8.30 8.21 3 MONTHS 8.13/8.22 8.18 6 MONTHS 8.03/8.12 8.08 9 MONTHS 7.99/8.07 8.03 1 YEAR 7.97/7.99 7.98 2 YEARS 7.62/7.64 7.63 3 YEARS 7.48/7.51 7.50 4 YEARS 7.46/7.49 7.48 5 YEARS 7.47/7.49 7.48 7 YEARS 7.48/7.58 7.53 10 YEARS 7.50/7.60 7.55 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)