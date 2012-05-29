May 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.06 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.10/8.26 8.18 2 MONTHS 8.06/8.24 8.15 3 MONTHS 8.06/8.17 8.12 6 MONTHS 7.97/8.06 8.02 9 MONTHS 7.93/8.03 7.98 1 YEAR 7.93/7.96 7.95 2 YEARS 7.59/7.62 7.61 3 YEARS 7.47/7.50 7.49 4 YEARS 7.43/7.47 7.45 5 YEARS 7.44/7.47 7.46 7 YEARS 7.45/7.55 7.50 10 YEARS 7.48/7.57 7.53 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)