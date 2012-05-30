May 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.05 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.10/8.29 8.20 2 MONTHS 8.06/8.25 8.16 3 MONTHS 8.04/8.18 8.11 6 MONTHS 7.96/8.05 8.01 9 MONTHS 7.93/8.01 7.97 1 YEAR 7.92/7.95 7.94 2 YEARS 7.57/7.60 7.59 3 YEARS 7.45/7.48 7.47 4 YEARS 7.43/7.46 7.45 5 YEARS 7.43/7.46 7.45 7 YEARS 7.44/7.54 7.49 10 YEARS 7.46/7.56 7.51 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)