May 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.89 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.97/8.15 8.06 2 MONTHS 7.93/8.10 8.02 3 MONTHS 7.85/7.97 7.91 6 MONTHS 7.79/7.89 7.84 9 MONTHS 7.77/7.85 7.81 1 YEAR 7.77/7.80 7.79 2 YEARS 7.43/7.46 7.45 3 YEARS 7.34/7.37 7.36 4 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35 5 YEARS 7.34/7.37 7.36 7 YEARS 7.36/7.46 7.41 10 YEARS 7.38/7.48 7.43 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)