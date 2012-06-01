Jun 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.78 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.95/8.15 8.05 2 MONTHS 7.90/8.10 8.00 3 MONTHS 7.78/7.88 7.83 6 MONTHS 7.68/7.78 7.73 9 MONTHS 7.66/7.76 7.71 1 YEAR 7.66/7.69 7.68 2 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35 3 YEARS 7.26/7.30 7.28 4 YEARS 7.27/7.30 7.29 5 YEARS 7.28/7.31 7.30 7 YEARS 7.30/7.40 7.35 10 YEARS 7.33/7.43 7.38 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)