Jun 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.78 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.95/8.15 8.05
2 MONTHS 7.90/8.10 8.00
3 MONTHS 7.78/7.88 7.83
6 MONTHS 7.68/7.78 7.73
9 MONTHS 7.66/7.76 7.71
1 YEAR 7.66/7.69 7.68
2 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35
3 YEARS 7.26/7.30 7.28
4 YEARS 7.27/7.30 7.29
5 YEARS 7.28/7.31 7.30
7 YEARS 7.30/7.40 7.35
10 YEARS 7.33/7.43 7.38
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
