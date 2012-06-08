Jun 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.69 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.85/8.05 7.95 2 MONTHS 7.80/7.99 7.90 3 MONTHS 7.71/7.81 7.76 6 MONTHS 7.60/7.69 7.65 9 MONTHS 7.58/7.66 7.62 1 YEAR 7.58/7.61 7.60 2 YEARS 7.25/7.29 7.27 3 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24 4 YEARS 7.21/7.25 7.23 5 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25 7 YEARS 7.26/7.36 7.31 10 YEARS 7.29/7.39 7.34 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)