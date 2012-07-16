Jul 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.67 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.90/8.10 8.00
2 MONTHS 7.80/8.00 7.90
3 MONTHS 7.70/7.80 7.75
6 MONTHS 7.57/7.67 7.62
9 MONTHS 7.57/7.65 7.61
1 YEAR 7.51/7.54 7.53
2 YEARS 7.06/7.10 7.08
3 YEARS 6.91/6.95 6.93
4 YEARS 6.88/6.92 6.90
5 YEARS 6.87/6.91 6.89
7 YEARS 6.89/6.99 6.94
10 YEARS 6.91/7.01 6.96
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
