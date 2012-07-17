Jul 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.74 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.90/8.10 8.00
2 MONTHS 7.81/8.00 7.91
3 MONTHS 7.75/7.85 7.80
6 MONTHS 7.64/7.74 7.69
9 MONTHS 7.62/7.72 7.67
1 YEAR 7.57/7.61 7.59
2 YEARS 7.11/7.15 7.13
3 YEARS 6.95/6.99 6.97
4 YEARS 6.91/6.95 6.93
5 YEARS 6.90/6.94 6.92
7 YEARS 6.91/7.01 6.96
10 YEARS 6.93/7.03 6.98
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)