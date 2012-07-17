Jul 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.74 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.90/8.10 8.00 2 MONTHS 7.81/8.00 7.91 3 MONTHS 7.75/7.85 7.80 6 MONTHS 7.64/7.74 7.69 9 MONTHS 7.62/7.72 7.67 1 YEAR 7.57/7.61 7.59 2 YEARS 7.11/7.15 7.13 3 YEARS 6.95/6.99 6.97 4 YEARS 6.91/6.95 6.93 5 YEARS 6.90/6.94 6.92 7 YEARS 6.91/7.01 6.96 10 YEARS 6.93/7.03 6.98 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)