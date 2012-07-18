Jul 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.76 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.91/8.10 8.01 2 MONTHS 7.86/8.05 7.96 3 MONTHS 7.78/7.88 7.83 6 MONTHS 7.66/7.76 7.71 9 MONTHS 7.64/7.73 7.69 1 YEAR 7.61/7.63 7.62 2 YEARS 7.12/7.15 7.14 3 YEARS 6.93/6.97 6.95 4 YEARS 6.88/6.92 6.90 5 YEARS 6.88/6.91 6.90 7 YEARS 6.89/6.99 6.94 10 YEARS 6.91/7.01 6.96 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)