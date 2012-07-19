Jul 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.81 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.91/8.10 8.01
2 MONTHS 7.86/8.05 7.96
3 MONTHS 7.80/7.90 7.85
6 MONTHS 7.71/7.81 7.76
9 MONTHS 7.69/7.77 7.73
1 YEAR 7.65/7.68 7.67
2 YEARS 7.18/7.22 7.20
3 YEARS 7.01/7.05 7.03
4 YEARS 6.96/7.00 6.98
5 YEARS 6.95/6.99 6.97
7 YEARS 6.97/7.07 7.02
10 YEARS 6.99/7.09 7.04
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)