Jul 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.76 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.91/8.08 8.00 2 MONTHS 7.86/8.04 7.95 3 MONTHS 7.80/7.90 7.85 6 MONTHS 7.69/7.76 7.73 9 MONTHS 7.67/7.73 7.70 1 YEAR 7.61/7.64 7.63 2 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15 3 YEARS 6.96/7.00 6.98 4 YEARS 6.92/6.95 6.94 5 YEARS 6.92/6.95 6.94 7 YEARS 6.93/7.03 6.98 10 YEARS 6.95/7.05 7.00 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)