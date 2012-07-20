Jul 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.76 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.91/8.08 8.00
2 MONTHS 7.86/8.04 7.95
3 MONTHS 7.80/7.90 7.85
6 MONTHS 7.69/7.76 7.73
9 MONTHS 7.67/7.73 7.70
1 YEAR 7.61/7.64 7.63
2 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15
3 YEARS 6.96/7.00 6.98
4 YEARS 6.92/6.95 6.94
5 YEARS 6.92/6.95 6.94
7 YEARS 6.93/7.03 6.98
10 YEARS 6.95/7.05 7.00
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)