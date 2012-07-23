Jul 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.74 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.90/8.10 8.00 2 MONTHS 7.85/8.05 7.95 3 MONTHS 7.79/7.89 7.84 6 MONTHS 7.64/7.74 7.69 9 MONTHS 7.60/7.70 7.65 1 YEAR 7.57/7.61 7.59 2 YEARS 7.07/7.11 7.09 3 YEARS 6.89/6.93 6.91 4 YEARS 6.85/6.89 6.87 5 YEARS 6.85/6.89 6.87 7 YEARS 6.87/6.97 6.92 10 YEARS 6.89/6.99 6.94 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)