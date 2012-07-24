Jul 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.73 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.85/8.04 7.95 2 MONTHS 7.82/7.99 7.91 3 MONTHS 7.77/7.86 7.82 6 MONTHS 7.64/7.73 7.69 9 MONTHS 7.62/7.71 7.67 1 YEAR 7.59/7.63 7.61 2 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 3 YEARS 6.93/6.97 6.95 4 YEARS 6.89/6.93 6.91 5 YEARS 6.89/6.92 6.91 7 YEARS 6.91/7.01 6.96 10 YEARS 6.93/7.03 6.98 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)