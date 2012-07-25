Jul 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.77 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.86/8.03 7.95
2 MONTHS 7.85/8.00 7.93
3 MONTHS 7.79/7.88 7.84
6 MONTHS 7.68/7.77 7.73
9 MONTHS 7.66/7.75 7.71
1 YEAR 7.64/7.66 7.65
2 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17
3 YEARS 6.98/7.01 7.00
4 YEARS 6.94/6.97 6.96
5 YEARS 6.94/6.96 6.95
7 YEARS 6.96/7.06 7.01
10 YEARS 6.98/7.08 7.03
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)