Jul 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.77 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.86/8.03 7.95 2 MONTHS 7.85/8.00 7.93 3 MONTHS 7.79/7.88 7.84 6 MONTHS 7.68/7.77 7.73 9 MONTHS 7.66/7.75 7.71 1 YEAR 7.64/7.66 7.65 2 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17 3 YEARS 6.98/7.01 7.00 4 YEARS 6.94/6.97 6.96 5 YEARS 6.94/6.96 6.95 7 YEARS 6.96/7.06 7.01 10 YEARS 6.98/7.08 7.03 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)