Jul 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.77 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.86/8.05 7.96 2 MONTHS 7.80/8.00 7.90 3 MONTHS 7.79/7.88 7.84 6 MONTHS 7.68/7.77 7.73 9 MONTHS 7.67/7.76 7.72 1 YEAR 7.64/7.67 7.66 2 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 3 YEARS 7.00/7.03 7.02 4 YEARS 6.96/6.99 6.98 5 YEARS 6.96/6.99 6.98 7 YEARS 6.97/7.07 7.02 10 YEARS 7.00/7.10 7.05 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)