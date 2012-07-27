Jul 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.77 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.85/8.00 7.93 2 MONTHS 7.80/7.95 7.88 3 MONTHS 7.79/7.89 7.84 6 MONTHS 7.67/7.77 7.72 9 MONTHS 7.65/7.75 7.70 1 YEAR 7.63/7.66 7.65 2 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 3 YEARS 7.01/7.04 7.03 4 YEARS 6.98/7.02 7.00 5 YEARS 6.98/7.01 7.00 7 YEARS 6.99/7.09 7.04 10 YEARS 7.01/7.11 7.06 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)