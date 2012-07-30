Jul 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.77 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.85/8.00 7.93 2 MONTHS 7.80/7.95 7.88 3 MONTHS 7.78/7.88 7.83 6 MONTHS 7.67/7.77 7.72 9 MONTHS 7.66/7.76 7.71 1 YEAR 7.64/7.67 7.66 2 YEARS 7.18/7.21 7.20 3 YEARS 7.03/7.07 7.05 4 YEARS 7.00/7.04 7.02 5 YEARS 7.00/7.03 7.02 7 YEARS 7.02/7.12 7.07 10 YEARS 7.04/7.14 7.09 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)