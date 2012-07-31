Jul 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.83 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.90/8.09 8.00 2 MONTHS 7.86/8.04 7.95 3 MONTHS 7.83/7.93 7.88 6 MONTHS 7.74/7.83 7.79 9 MONTHS 7.73/7.82 7.78 1 YEAR 7.72/7.75 7.74 2 YEARS 7.27/7.30 7.29 3 YEARS 7.12/7.15 7.14 4 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 5 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 7 YEARS 7.11/7.21 7.16 10 YEARS 7.13/7.23 7.18 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)