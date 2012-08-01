Aug 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.88 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.90/8.10 8.00 2 MONTHS 7.85/8.05 7.95 3 MONTHS 7.87/7.97 7.92 6 MONTHS 7.78/7.88 7.83 9 MONTHS 7.77/7.86 7.82 1 YEAR 7.75/7.77 7.76 2 YEARS 7.27/7.30 7.29 3 YEARS 7.12/7.15 7.14 4 YEARS 7.08/7.11 7.10 5 YEARS 7.08/7.10 7.09 7 YEARS 7.09/7.19 7.14 10 YEARS 7.11/7.21 7.16 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)