Aug 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.88 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.90/8.09 8.00
2 MONTHS 7.86/8.05 7.96
3 MONTHS 7.87/7.97 7.92
6 MONTHS 7.78/7.88 7.83
9 MONTHS 7.77/7.86 7.82
1 YEAR 7.74/7.77 7.76
2 YEARS 7.26/7.29 7.28
3 YEARS 7.09/7.12 7.11
4 YEARS 7.05/7.09 7.07
5 YEARS 7.04/7.07 7.06
7 YEARS 7.06/7.16 7.11
10 YEARS 7.08/7.18 7.13
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
