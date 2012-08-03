Aug 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.88 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.90/8.10 8.00
2 MONTHS 7.86/8.05 7.96
3 MONTHS 7.87/7.97 7.92
6 MONTHS 7.78/7.88 7.83
9 MONTHS 7.77/7.87 7.82
1 YEAR 7.73/7.76 7.75
2 YEARS 7.25/7.28 7.27
3 YEARS 7.08/7.11 7.10
4 YEARS 7.05/7.08 7.07
5 YEARS 7.04/7.06 7.05
7 YEARS 7.05/7.15 7.10
10 YEARS 7.07/7.17 7.12
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
