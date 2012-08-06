Aug 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.86 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.90/8.10 8.00 2 MONTHS 7.85/8.05 7.95 3 MONTHS 7.86/7.96 7.91 6 MONTHS 7.76/7.86 7.81 9 MONTHS 7.75/7.84 7.80 1 YEAR 7.71/7.74 7.73 2 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25 3 YEARS 7.07/7.11 7.09 4 YEARS 7.04/7.08 7.06 5 YEARS 7.03/7.07 7.05 7 YEARS 7.05/7.15 7.10 10 YEARS 7.07/7.17 7.12 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)