BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for Ghaziabad facility
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
Aug 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.86 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.90/8.10 8.00 2 MONTHS 7.85/8.05 7.95 3 MONTHS 7.86/7.96 7.91 6 MONTHS 7.76/7.86 7.81 9 MONTHS 7.75/7.84 7.80 1 YEAR 7.71/7.74 7.73 2 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25 3 YEARS 7.07/7.11 7.09 4 YEARS 7.04/7.08 7.06 5 YEARS 7.03/7.07 7.05 7 YEARS 7.05/7.15 7.10 10 YEARS 7.07/7.17 7.12 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ekk I