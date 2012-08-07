Aug 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.83 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.86/8.05 7.96 2 MONTHS 7.85/8.00 7.93 3 MONTHS 7.83/7.93 7.88 6 MONTHS 7.73/7.83 7.78 9 MONTHS 7.72/7.80 7.76 1 YEAR 7.68/7.71 7.70 2 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 3 YEARS 7.04/7.08 7.06 4 YEARS 7.01/7.05 7.03 5 YEARS 7.00/7.04 7.02 7 YEARS 7.02/7.12 7.07 10 YEARS 7.04/7.14 7.09 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)