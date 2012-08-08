Aug 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.85 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.89/8.04 7.97 2 MONTHS 7.88/8.00 7.94 3 MONTHS 7.86/7.93 7.90 6 MONTHS 7.77/7.85 7.81 9 MONTHS 7.75/7.83 7.79 1 YEAR 7.72/7.75 7.74 2 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25 3 YEARS 7.08/7.11 7.10 4 YEARS 7.05/7.08 7.07 5 YEARS 7.04/7.07 7.06 7 YEARS 7.06/7.16 7.11 10 YEARS 7.08/7.18 7.13 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)