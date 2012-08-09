Aug 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.88 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.92/8.06 7.99
2 MONTHS 7.88/8.02 7.95
3 MONTHS 7.87/7.97 7.92
6 MONTHS 7.80/7.88 7.84
9 MONTHS 7.77/7.86 7.82
1 YEAR 7.74/7.76 7.75
2 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25
3 YEARS 7.07/7.10 7.09
4 YEARS 7.04/7.07 7.06
5 YEARS 7.03/7.06 7.05
7 YEARS 7.04/7.14 7.09
10 YEARS 7.06/7.16 7.11
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
