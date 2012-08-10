Aug 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.88 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.92/8.09 8.01 2 MONTHS 7.90/8.03 7.97 3 MONTHS 7.89/7.98 7.94 6 MONTHS 7.79/7.88 7.84 9 MONTHS 7.77/7.85 7.81 1 YEAR 7.73/7.75 7.74 2 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24 3 YEARS 7.05/7.08 7.07 4 YEARS 7.01/7.05 7.03 5 YEARS 7.01/7.04 7.03 7 YEARS 7.02/7.12 7.07 10 YEARS 7.04/7.14 7.09 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)