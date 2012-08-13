Aug 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.89 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.90/8.06 7.98 2 MONTHS 7.90/8.05 7.98 3 MONTHS 7.88/7.97 7.93 6 MONTHS 7.80/7.89 7.85 9 MONTHS 7.78/7.86 7.82 1 YEAR 7.74/7.77 7.76 2 YEARS 7.25/7.27 7.26 3 YEARS 7.08/7.11 7.10 4 YEARS 7.04/7.07 7.06 5 YEARS 7.04/7.07 7.06 7 YEARS 7.05/7.15 7.10 10 YEARS 7.07/7.17 7.12 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)